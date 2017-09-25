Barclays Oct 14 undercard announced

Former title challenger Tony Harrison (24-2, 20 KOs) will return to the ring in a 10-round middleweight bout against Paul Valenzuela Jr. (20-5, 14 KOs) as part of an exciting night of undercard bouts on Saturday, October 14 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Additional action will see featherweight world champion Cindy Serrano (26-5-3, 10 KOs) from Brooklyn making her Barclays Center debut in an eight-round special attraction bout.

The Premier Boxing Champions event features three 154lb world champions. WBA king Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara faces undefeated Terrell Gausha, unbeaten WBC ruler Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo takes on top contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and IBF monarch “Swift” Jarrett Hurd makes his first title defense against former world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout.

A trio of local prospects will compete in their hometown as 2016 Haitian Olympian Richardson Hitchins (2-0, 1 KO) fights in a four-round welterweight bout, Brooklyn’s Julian Sosa (9-0-1, 3 KOs) enters the ring for a six-round welterweight attraction and unbeaten prospects square-off for eight rounds of super welterweight action as Brooklyn’s Chordale Booker (7-0, 4 KOs) meets Malcolm McCallister (9-0, 8 KOs).

Rounding out the night of fights are Justin Hurd (3-0, 3 KOs), brother of 154-pound champion Jarrett, in a six-round super welterweight bout against Georgia’s Steven Andrade (3-2, 2 KOs) and unbeaten Dylan Price (3-0, 3 KOs) in a four-round junior bantamweight affair.