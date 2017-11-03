“Bad Boy” Barbosa looking for a KO

Boxeo Telemundo Ford closes out its fall season with another exciting matchup. Unbeaten Alejandro “Bad Boy” Barbosa (11-0,7 KOs) looks to upset former NABO Welterweight Champion Sammy “Hurricane” Valentin (12-1, 9 KOs) this Friday. The fight which is titled “For Pride” a battle of Mexico vs Puerto Rico will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and a WBO regional title. Barbosa respects the power of Valentin but feels he ready to match it.

How was your training for this fight?

Very good. I had a very strong training camp. My tense training has me right on weight ahead of the weigh in today.

Are you looking to be more in attack mode for this fight knowing that Valentin is coming off a knockout lodon’tn his last fight?

I dont like to be overconfident going into any fights. Being a professional boxer myself I do not believe he would be affected too much. This is boxing. you win some you lose some. If it were me I would be just normal to me and I would just move on and fight.

What is your style of fighting?

I have a variety of different ways of fighing. Throwing short quick combinations and getting in and out. I like to have multiple different ways of fighting at all times.

What are your thoughts on fighting outside of your native country for the first time?

I am very excited. It is a very big accomplishment for me both personally and professionally.

Do you think you need to win by knockout to win this fight?

I really think so. One thing I learned is as the visitor it is much better to take matters into your own hands. I am not really not trying to see this fight go to the scorecards.

What kind of fights should the viewers expect?

It will be a hard fought fight from both of us. Valetin is coming from a knockout but he is still a dangerous puncher. I will be ready for him.

* * *

6 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM. TV: Telemundo 11:35 EST/ 10:35 CST Promotor: “Tuto” Zabala All Star Boxing INC Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, Florida Tickets: Ohpark.com or at the Box Office