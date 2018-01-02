Australian Boxing Roundup 2017

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Australia’s leading boxer is the WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn (18-0-1,12KO’s) who shocked the boxing world when he defeated boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane with over 51,000 fans in attendance in July and made his first successful defence in December stopping Englishman Gary Corcoran in eleven rounds. Horn is scheduled to defend the title against mandatory contender Terrence Crawford early in 2018. There has been a AUD$2 million offer to fight Anthony Mundine.

Former WBA light-heavyweight champion Danny Green (36-5,28KO’s) outpointed former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony Mundine (47-8,27KO’s) in 2017 that attracted a live gate of over 28,000 fans. This was there second meeting with Mundine winning there first encounter in 2006 with over 30,000 fans in attendance. Mundine is scheduled to clash with former world challenger Tommy Browne on January 17.

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam Soliman (45-14,19KO’s) stopped Balazs Horvath in three rounds in April. Soliman captured the world title in 2014 defeating Felix Sturm.

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne (25-0,22KO’s) stopped American journeyman Mathew Greer in two rounds in June. He could be fighting WBC#1 Dillian Whyte on March 24 at the 02 Arena in London.Browne has issued Whyte the challenge. Lucas captured the WBA crown when he stopped Ruslan Chaegev but was later stripped for failing a drug test.

Former WBA rated super middleweight Bilal Akkawy (16-0-1,14KO’s) stopped Kerry Hope of Wales in the best Australian bout of 2016. He defeated Carlos Adan Jerez and Rogerio Damasco in 2017.Akkawy’s management made offers to Brian Vera and Peter Manfredo but the offers were rejected. Bilal is scheduled to clash with former WBA champion Giovanni De Carolis on February 24. He has Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis on his team.

WBA#6 lightweight George Kambosos jnr (13-0,7KO’s) defeated Qamil Balla and Krai Sethaphon In 2017. Kambosos worked as chief sparring partner for Manny Pacquiao this year and also trained with Justin Fortune in Los Angeles where he had sparring session with several world class boxers including current IBF 140 pound champion Sergey Lipinets. Kambosos is chasing a world title opportunity with WBA champion Jorge Linares.Kambosos is destined for international recognition

Former WBA cruiserweight challenger Mark Flanagan(23-5,16KO’s) lost a twelve round decision to WBA champion Dennis Lebedev in July but has rebounded with a four round knockout over Pablo Magrini in November. Flanagan still improving with experience and is chasing another world title shot.

Australian Heavyweight Champion Demsey McKean (11-0,6KO’s) captured the national crown in 2017 with impressive six round stoppage of Willie Nasio. The new champion looks destined for international recognition. McKean managed and promoted by Angelo DiCarlo

WBA#7 featherweight Joel Brunker(32-2,18KO’s) defeated Jason Butar Butar in March and Khamron Klaphaisan in October. Joel lost to current IBF champion Lee Selby and chasing a shot at the WBA champion Lee Santa Cruz

WBO#9 Featherweight Luke Jackson (15-0,6KO’s) defeated Mohammed Kambuluta in March and Humberto de Santiago in September. Jackson is chasing a world title opportunity with WBO champion Oscar Valdez.

WBO#7 light-middleweight Dennis Hogan (26-1-1,7KO’s) defeated Yuki Nonaka who was rated by the IBF, WBO and WBA in October 2017

He is trained by Glen Rushton who also trains WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn. Hogan’s only loss was to Jack Culcay in a WBA title challenge. Hogan has scored several wins in the USA.

Former world heavyweight challenger Alex Leapai returned to the ring in 2017 and stopped Thomas Peato in three rounds and had a technical draw with Roger Izonritei on the Horn v Corcoran undercard. Alex was out of action for two years and his weight increased to 340 pounds. He is now weighing 239 pounds.Alex challenged for the world title against Wladimir Klitschko and is looking for another world title shot in 2018. He is trained by Noel Thornberry

IBF#7 featherweight Nathaniel May (19-1,11KO’s) defeated Randy Braga, Roman Canto and Aellio Mesquita In 2017 on the Horn v Corcoran undercard. May looks a future world champion

Former WBC super-middleweight Champion Sakio Bika (34-7-3,22KO’s) defeated Luke Sharp and Geard Ajetovic In 2017. Bika is remembered for giving Andre Ward and Joe Calzaghe tough fights.

IBF#1 super bantamweight T J Doheny (18-0,13KO’s) is the IBF mandatory contender and will receive IBF world title opportunity early in 2018.

WBA rated bantamweight Jason Maloney(15-0,12KO’s) defeated Marco Demecillio, Emanuel Armendartz, Lolito Sonsona and Julian Kisarawe in 2017. His twin brother Andrew is also rated by the WBA.

WBA rated super-flyweight Andrew Moloney(15-0,10KO’s) defeated Renoel Pael, Aramis Solis, Raymond Tabugon and Hashimu Zuberi to capture the Commonwealth crown in 2017.

IBF#3 super-featherweight Billy Dib (43-4,24KO’s) defeated Phum Kunmat in 2017. Dib is a former IBF world champion and should be fighting in IBF Elimination bout in 2018.

Former Commonwealth super middleweight champion Zac Dunn (25-1,20KO’s) lost the Commonwealth crown to David Brophy but scored wins over Luis Eduardo Paz and Cedric Spera in 2017.

Former WBO light heavyweight challenger Blake Caparello (26-2,10KO’s) scored victories over Jordan Tai and Fabiano Pena in 2017. Caparello is remembered for dropping Sergey Kovalev in WBO challenge in 2014 and also dropped Andre Dirrell in a ten round bout in the USA in 2016. Caparello is currently world rated.

Former IBO super-middleweight Champion Renold Quinlan was stopped in ten rounds by Chris Eubank jnr in 2017. He is scheduled to meet

King Davidson in January in Sydney.

WBO rated light heavyweight Damien Hooper (13-1,8KO’s) outpointed Umar Salamov on the Pacquiao v Horn undercard. Hooper defeated world rated Marcus Browne at the 2012 London Olympics. Hooper is chasing a world title shot.

Former WBA light heavyweight challenger Trent Broadhurst (20-2,12KO’s) was defeated by WBA champion Dimtry Bivol in November and is looking to resurrect his career in 2018.

Prospects Super- flyweight Brock Jarvis, cruiserweight Jai Opetai, light- middleweight Tim Tszyu, Middleweight David Toussaint, welterweight Jack Brubaker, welterweight Kris George,middleweight Dwight Ritchie, super middleweight Jayde Mitchell, featherweight Luke Jackson. Light-middleweight Anthony Buttigieg, light-middleweight Rocky Jerkic, super-featherweight Paul Fleming, super middleweight Rohan Murdock, light heavyweight Steve Lovett, middleweight Jamie Weetch.

Australia’s leading Promoters

Angelo DiCarlo

Dean Lonergan

Barry Michael

Paul Nasari

Peter Maniatis

Jeff Fenech

Tony Mundine

Angelo Hyder

Jamie Myer

Steve Deller

Stuart Duncan

Brian Amatruda

Ty Gilchrist

Brendon Smith

Rob Fogarty

Matt Rose

Billy Hussein

Jake Ellis

Deaths in 2017

Paul Ferreri ( Commonwealth Champion)

Tony Madigan (Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist)

Bob Daldy ( Australian junior lightweight champion)

Frank Quill (WBC Ratings Chairman)

Ian Fear ( Promoter, boxer and trainer)