Attou-Fiordigiglio Euro clash set for Dec 2

By Marco Bratusch

The European Boxing Union has informed Fightnews.com® that the vacant European super welterweight title at stake between Zakaria Attou (25-6-2, 7 KOs), and Italian Orlando Fiordigiglio (27-1, 12 KOs) is scheduled to take place on December 2 in a Europrom promoted card, definitely in France. The certain location will be released by the French promoter in the upcoming weeks. Europrom won the respective bid offering 65,000 Euros.

Both fighters are orthodox, rangy and decently schooled boxers. Attou appears prone to mix with his opponents while Fiordigilio is normally a purer boxer who prefers to stay at long range using straight punches. The Frenchman held the European Union belt for the last year, engaging twice with Italian Emanuele Della Rosa and defending his belt once. Fiordigilio also held the same EU title from 2013 until early 2015 but then lost for the first and only time in his career facing Cedric Vitu in Italy for the mayor EBU belt, completely fading in the final rounds of a very good bout where he was still closely but deservedly up on the scorecards.

The European title became vacant after former champion Cedric Vitu relinquished the belt last June in order to pursue is shot at the IBF world title, being now in the mandatory position.