“It’s not a fight for Christ’s sake,” Hall of Fame boxing promoter Bob Arum told TMZ Sports … “There’s not even a chance McGregor wins.” Arum also says he’s not shocked at reports saying tickets to the fight haven’t sold out yet — telling us, “There’s a limited number of suckers.”

No surprise Arum hates this fight, which some claim may break the all-time PPV record. Arum and McGregor’s promoter Dana White have been at war for years.