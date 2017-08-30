Arum: Horn-Pacquiao rematch could be in 2018

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum is uncertain if boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will challenge WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn in 2017 due to Pacquiao’s political obligations and also the 38-year-old Pacman may need more time to recover from the brutal July loss to Horn. The rematch could happen early in 2018. “Manny is deciding if he wants a rematch this year or next year,” Arum told ESPN Deportes. “If he decides to postpone it, we will make a fight for Jeff in November against a good opponent in Brisbane…we’ll know in the next few days.”