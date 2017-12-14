Arum: Crawford-Horn will be competitive

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum was in attendance for WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn’s eleven round stoppage of WBO challenger Gary Corcoran in Brisbane on Wednesday night. He will now move ahead with plans to stage a clash between Horn and WBO mandatory contender Terence Crawford. While Crawford will certainly be a heavy betting favorite, Arum isn’t dismissing the possibility of Horn winning.

“Anybody who says that because of Terence’s skill set that Jeff doesn’t have a chance is crazy,” said Arum. “This is going to be a very, very competitive fight. As far as skill is concerned, I would favor Crawford, but as far as strength and size are concerned, you have to go with Jeff.”