Arum: 65-35 split is about right

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum cannot understand why Eddie Hearn regards a 65-35 split as not reasonable for a unification bout between WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

“I’ve been in this sport for decades and I can tell you that in a unification fight like this that split is more than fair,” said Arum, who has a promotional interest in Parker. “Joshua has two belts and Parker has one – so 65-35 is about right. I can’t see why Eddie Hearn doesn’t see it as reasonable.

“The fact is this is a fight that simply must happen. The world is desperate to see the heavyweight titles unified. This is the first step towards that happening. It will be a massive, massive fight. I just hope Eddie and David can come to an agreement because this fight needs to happen for the good of boxing.”

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne could land a WBO challenge against Parker if the Joshua vs. Parker cannot be negotiated.