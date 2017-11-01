Anthony Dirrell: I’m prepared for war

Former WBC super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell opened up his training camp to media Tuesday a the Kronk Boxing Gym as he discussed his matchup against Denis Douglin on Friday, November 17 from Dort Federal Credit Union Center in Flint, Michigan and live on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

“I feel great because this gives the people of Flint a chance to see world class boxing with one of their own,” said Dirrell. “We made the tickets cheap so people can come watch great top level boxing. When you buy a ticket the proceeds go to Dirrell’s Chance Foundation, which is something I’m really proud of. The holidays are around the corner and we are going to use these funds to bring some happiness to the kids in the area.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time. I’ve thought about it for a while but the task is still at hand. I still have to take care of my opponent. I’m prepared mentally and physically to go to war.

“I feel great physically. There’s still some work to be done, but if there was a fight tomorrow, I’d be ready. It’s going to be great to get back into the ring on fight night after a long layoff.

“The focus is on sticking to the game plan. You never deviate from that. It’s all about doing what my coaches are telling me to. You can give the fans a great show and stay disciplined boxing at the same time.

“I know that I’ve got all the pressure because I’m fighting at home and I’m going to use it to motivate me. I want to put on the best performance possible. I have a tough opponent who’s looking to spoil my party, but I can’t let that happen.”

Promoter Dmitry Salita added, “World class boxing is coming to the Dort Federal Credit Union Center in Flint on November 17th. Michigan is home to some of the best boxers in our sport and I am very happy to be involved with this promotion.

“Today’s press turnout at our public workout at Anthony’s training camp base in Detroit at the legendary Kronk gym is a testament to the excitement of the local community. November 17th is going to be a special day for the areas sports fans.”