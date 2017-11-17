Anthony Dirrell homecoming tonight

Former WBC super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (30-1-1, 24 KOs) returns tonight against Denis Douglin (19-5, 12 KOs) at the Dort Federal Credit Union Center in Flint, Michigan, live on FS1 and FOX Deportes. For Flint-native Dirrell, this is his third hometown fight as a pro and the first time since knocking out Dante Craig at Atwood Stadium in 2011.

Anthony Dirrell: “I feel great because this gives the people of Flint a chance to see world class boxing with one of their own. We made the tickets cheap so people can come watch great top level boxing…this is something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time. I’ve thought about it for a while but the task is still at hand. I still have to take care of my opponent. I’m prepared mentally and physically to go to war!”