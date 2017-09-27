Andrade eyes Oct 21 return

WBA super welterweight “regular” champion Demetrius Andrade (24-0, 16 KOs) vs. Alantez Fox (23-0-1, 11 KOs) has reportedly been added to the October 21 at Turning Stone in Verona, NY. The bout is looking like a non-title affair at middleweight. This would be the second fight of 2017 for Andrade, the first time he’s had multiple fights in one year since 2013.

Headlining is the WBA super world super featherweight title fight between Jezreel Corrales (22-1, 8 KOs) and Alberto Machado (18-0, 15 KOs). HBO will televise.