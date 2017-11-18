Ancajas KOs Conlan, retains IBF 115lb title

IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (28-1-1, 19 KOs) retained his title by sixth round KO over previously unbeaten Jamie Conlan (19-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Ancajas was credited with a knockdown in round one when Conlan took a knee. Ancajas dropped Conlan again in round three with a brutal body attack. Conlan barely survived the round. Amnother knockdown in round four. The ref deducted a point from Ancajas for a low blow, seemingly on the belt line, in round five. The bout was finally stopped after Ancajas dropped Conlan again in round six. Time was :52.

It was Ancajas’ third successful title defense this year since dethroning McJoe Arroyo in September 2016. Conlan is the older brother of Top Rank fighter Michael Conlan.