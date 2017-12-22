Ancajas-Gonzalez official announcement

Filipino fireball Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas will make his U.S. debut, Saturday, February 3, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX. A protégé of Filipino icon Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, and promoted by Top Rank, MP Promotions and Joven Sports, Ancajas (26-1-1, 18 KOs), of Cavite City, Cavite, Philippines, will be making the fourth defense of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight world title against Top-10 contender Israel Gonzalez (20-1, 8 KOs), of Cabo San Lucas, México. The Ancajas-Gonzalez world championship fight will be the co-main event to the Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez-Habib “Wild Hurricane” Ahmed World Boxing Organization (WBO) super middleweight world title rumble. Both fights will be televised live on ESPN.

“I have had the opportunity to be ringside for Jerwin’s fights in Australia and in Macau and I see a lot of similarities to his co-promoter Manny Pacquiao,” said Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. “Jerwin has a killer instinct inside the ring and he is a great finisher. Just look at his record. Jerwin has only gone the distance once in his last 14 fights!”

“Jerwin Ancajas, the IBF junior bantamweight world champion and MP Promotions’ first world title holder, is an exciting fighter who has not reached his full potential,” said Pacquiao. “I am pleased to announce that we will have the opportunity to get worldwide exposure through his upcoming fights being televised on ESPN, with the help of the legendary Bob Arum and Top Rank. We, at MP Promotions feel that this opportunity will open the floodgates for Jerwin to reach his full potential and continue to bring great honor to the Philippines. That begins on February 3 in Corpus Christi, Texas, live on ESPN, and we will be with him in every step of the way throughout his journey.”

