August 13, 2017

Amenaza Garcia defeats Omar Chavez

Photos: Zanfer

In a clash for the WBC silver middleweight belt, world ranked Roberto “La Amenaza” Garcia (41-3, 24 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous over Omar “Businessman” Chávez (36-3-1, 24 KOs) on Saturday night at the Gimnasio Nuevo León Unido in Monterrey, Mexico. Scores were 97-92 and 96-93, 96-93. Big disappointment for Chavez, son of Mexican ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez and brother of former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who was coming off a second round KO over Canelo’s brother Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez.

Minimumweight contender Moises “Taz” Calleros (27-7, 15 KOs) hammered out a one-sided eight round decision over former world champion Mario “Dragoncito” Rodriguez (20-14-5, 12 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73. Dragoncito is now 1-5-1 in his last seven fights with two of those losses to Calleros.

