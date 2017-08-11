August 11, 2017

Alvarado, Jennings, Walters bouts will be live streamed

Top Rank used to stream their undercard bouts themselves, but now that they’ve hooked up with ESPN, ESPN is doing the streaming via their app. The August 19 Crawford-Indongo undercard stream will feature former WBO junior welterweight world champion “Mile High” Mike Alvarado (37-4, 25 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout, two-time world heavyweight championship challenger Bryant Jennings (19-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder, former WBA featherweight champion Nicholas “Axe Man” Walters (26-1-1, 21 KOs), in a 10-round junior lightweight bout, 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (2-0, 1 KO) in a six-round featherweight bout, junior welterweight Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (22-0, 12 KOs), in a 10-round bout and local favorites Steve Nelson (7-0, 6 KOs) and Kevin Ventura (6-0, 5 KOs).

* * *

ESPN’s Crawford-Indongo telecast will also feature NABF/NABO light heavyweight champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Oleksandr Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 KOs) against Craig Baker (17-1, 13 KOs) Gvozdyk is currently world rated WBC #2 and WBA/IBF #3.

* * *

Top Rank has signed junior welterweight sensation Jose “Chino” Lopez to an exclusive promotional contract. López (9-0, 7 KOs), the power puncher who hails from Humacao, Puerto Rico, is expected to make his Top Rank debut on an autumn 2017 card.

