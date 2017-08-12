Alfonso beats Bergman for IBF/USBA Belt

Undefeated heavyweight Robert Alfonso (13-0, 5 KOs) captured the vacant IBF/USBA Southern Region Heavyweight Title Friday night with a workmanlike 10 round decision over former WBA-NABA champ Jason Bergman (26-15, 17kos) at the Belk Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. Alfonso, a former Cuban Olympian, showed superior skills using jabs and uppercuts to keep Bergman off balance throughout earning the win. To his credit, Bergman, who took the fight on 1 week notice, pressed the action at times in the 10 rounder and proved to be Alfonso’s stiffest test to date. Scores were 99-91 and 99-90 (twice).

Other results:

Deon Nicholson TKO3 Raymond Gray

Greg Young, Jr. SD4 Andrew Goodrich

Thomas Knox TKO3 Nicolas Gay

Jamal Woods MD6 Willie Herring

Arturo Aguilar TKO3 Fred Weaver

Curtis Harper TKO3 Andrew Greeley