Alfonso battles Bergman for USBA belt

Undefeated heavyweight Robert Alfonso (12-0, 5kos) will clash with veteran Jason Bergman (26-14, 17 KOs) on Friday over 10 rounds for the vacant IBF/USBA Southern Region Heavyweight Title. A former Cuban Olympian, Alfonso stopped Roberto Santos (12-5) in his last fight in May, whereas former WBA-NABA champ Bergman dropped a 10 round decision to Andriy Rudenko (31-3, 19 KOs) for the WBC International Silver Title last December in Kiev, Ukraine. Promoted by Jay Deas, head of Skyy Promotions, the 7 bout card will take place at the Belk Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The co-features will pair 2 additional heavyweight 6 round contests. Curtis Harper (12-5, 8kos) faces Andrew Greeley (15-47, 8kos), while Jamal Woods (12-35, 10kos) battles Willie Herring (15-14, 5kos).

In addition, two cruiserweight matchups are also scheduled. Deon Nicholson (4-0, 4kos) tangles with Raymond Gray (2-3) over 6 rounds, while Fred Weaver (1-1, 1ko) squares off against Arturo Aguilar (debut) in a 4 rounder.

Also, welterweight Greg Young Jr (2-0, 1ko) meets Andrew Goodrich (3-2), while middleweight Thomas Knox (3-0, 1ko) battles Nicholas Gay (debut) in another 4 rounder. For ticket info, contact Deas at (205)799-1696.