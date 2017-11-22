November 22, 2017

Alexander: I’m ready to fight anybody

Former two-division world champion Devon Alexander (27-4, 14 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time in two years with a win on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Florida. “This feels really good,” said Alexander afterward. “I’ve been on a journey that I didn’t expect to go through and I’m thankful to be back in the ring and have my career back.”

“I love doing what I do,” continued Alexander. “This is what I was born to do since I was seven-years-old. I’m thankful to be back doing what I love. I’m going to talk to my coach and my team and see what we can come up with next. I’m ready to fight anybody out there. I don’t have any cuts so I’m ready. I’m on a journey and I’m thankful to be here.”

