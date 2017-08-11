August 11, 2017

Alexander-Ayala clash Oct 5

Main Events has announced the next installment of Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series, set to take place on Thursday, October 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The main event is a ten-round middleweight battle between St. Louis native Vaughn Alexander (10-0, 7 KOs) and former middleweight contender Elvin Ayala (29-9-1, 13 KOs). Alexander, 31, is the older brother of former IBF welterweight world champion Devon Alexander. Ayala challenged Arthur Abraham for the IBF middleweight world title back in 2008.

Weights from Monterrey
Alvarado, Jennings, Walters bouts will be live streamed
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.