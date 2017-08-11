Alexander-Ayala clash Oct 5

Main Events has announced the next installment of Mohegan Sun’s Rising Stars Boxing Series, set to take place on Thursday, October 5 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The main event is a ten-round middleweight battle between St. Louis native Vaughn Alexander (10-0, 7 KOs) and former middleweight contender Elvin Ayala (29-9-1, 13 KOs). Alexander, 31, is the older brother of former IBF welterweight world champion Devon Alexander. Ayala challenged Arthur Abraham for the IBF middleweight world title back in 2008.