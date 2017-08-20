August 20, 2017

Alamo becomes WBC Youth world champion

Yomar ‘The Magic’ Alamo (14-0, 11 KOs) from Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, viciously defeated Hungarian Zsigmond Vaas (13-6, 2 KOs) in the first round to become WBC’s super lightweight Youth World Champion in an exciting fight held at the Samuel ‘Sammy’ Rodríguez Coliseum in Aguas Buenas. A Youth World title had never previously been held in Puerto Rico.

An excited Álamo stated: “I am thrilled to have won this world title in front of my home fans! I will carry my title with dignity and cannot wait to defend it in Puerto Rico or abroad. I am ready.”

Meanwhile, the promoter of the event, Carlos Maldonado, from Black Tiger Promotions, stated: “I will continue to present the best shows in Puerto Rico for the fans. We promoted last year in San Juan the biggest show in Puerto Rico in a long time (JuanMa Lopez vs. Wilfredo Vázquez) and now an event with a world title in Aguas Buenas. I am an innovator. I am ready for the best challenge. I am meeting on Monday with Gaby (Penagaricano) to begin planning. Big announcement coming soon.”

Whyte: Wilder will fall in three
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.