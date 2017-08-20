Alamo becomes WBC Youth world champion

Yomar ‘The Magic’ Alamo (14-0, 11 KOs) from Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, viciously defeated Hungarian Zsigmond Vaas (13-6, 2 KOs) in the first round to become WBC’s super lightweight Youth World Champion in an exciting fight held at the Samuel ‘Sammy’ Rodríguez Coliseum in Aguas Buenas. A Youth World title had never previously been held in Puerto Rico.

An excited Álamo stated: “I am thrilled to have won this world title in front of my home fans! I will carry my title with dignity and cannot wait to defend it in Puerto Rico or abroad. I am ready.”

Meanwhile, the promoter of the event, Carlos Maldonado, from Black Tiger Promotions, stated: “I will continue to present the best shows in Puerto Rico for the fans. We promoted last year in San Juan the biggest show in Puerto Rico in a long time (JuanMa Lopez vs. Wilfredo Vázquez) and now an event with a world title in Aguas Buenas. I am an innovator. I am ready for the best challenge. I am meeting on Monday with Gaby (Penagaricano) to begin planning. Big announcement coming soon.”