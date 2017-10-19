Akkawy in action Saturday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photo: Team Akkawy

Australian super middleweight prospect Bilal Akkawy (14-0-1,12 KOs) will clash with Carlos Adan Jerez (45-20-3,18KO’s) over ten rounds at Club Punchbowl in Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday. Jerez, 38 years, was born in Tucuman, Argentina and turned professional in 2000 and in 2003 defeated world rated Carlos Wilfredo Vilches. In 2008 he dropped a ten round decision to eighteen year old Saul Canelo Alvarez who was unbeaten in 21 fights. In 2010 Jerez travelled to Australia and dropped a twelve round decision to Anthony Mundine. Jerez is coming off a eight round decision win over Carlos Moyano in July

Akkawy, 24 years, was born in Sydney and made his professional debut in 2011. He is coming off a stoppage of former world rated Kerry Hope in one of the best Australian fights of 2016 who retired in round seven with a broken jaw. Akkawy has been impressive in sparring sessions with WBC#9 light heavyweight Blake Caparello recently.