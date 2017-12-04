Akiyama upsets Tyson to win OPBF, WBO ASPAC 160lb belts

By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

Unheralded underdog Yasuyuki Akiyama (12-7-1, 9 KOs), 158.75, impressively won the OPBF and vacant WBO Asia Pacific middleweight belts when he floored defending OPBF champ Tyson Koki (13-2, 11 KOs; AKA Koki Maebara), 160, three times to prompt the loser’s corner tossing in the towel at 1:46 of the fifth round in a scheduled twelve. Akiyama, recently traded from Yonekura Gym (which was closed due to the club owner Kenji Yonekura’s retirement) to Watanabe Gym, previously failed to win the OPBF throne from Akio Shibata via eighth round TKO loss in 2015, but his second crack at the belt resulted in a stunning upset.

OPBF bantam champ Mark John Yap (28-11, 14 KOs), 118, kept his belt by scoring a fine knockout over Seizo Kono (19-9-1, 12 KOs), 118, at 2:44 of the tenth round in a scheduled twelve.

JBC#9 southpaw Hirofumi Mukai (15-5-3, 5 KOs), 115, acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific super-flyweight belt by scoring a quick knockout of Thailander Inthanon Sithchamuang (46-14-2, 24 KOs), 114.5, at 1:33 of the opening session in a scheduled twelve.

JBC#12 Masahiro Sakamoto (11-1, 7 KOs), 112, seized the vacant WBO ASPAC flyweight title by a knockout over Thailander Kwanthai Sithmorseng (50-5-1, 27 KOs), 111.75, at 2:29 of the third round in the curtain raiser.