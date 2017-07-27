Adames dominates ex-champ Molina

By Robert Coster

In a fight between top ranking contenders, not too usual in today’s boxing, WBA# 6 Andres Adames (12-0, 10 KOs) passed the first major test of his young career winning a lopsided decision over WBC #7, IBF #13 Carlos Molina (28-7-2, 8 KOs) over 11 rounds in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The 23-year-old Adames retained his WBA Fedelatin title, scoring a knockdown in the second round, pacing himself well and punishing Molina using his trademark left hook to the body. Molina, being the worthy veteran that he is, put up a competitive fight but the big difference was Adames’ youth and superior power.



The former world champion’s punches did not faze the young Dominican, all the while he would wince each time he got hit by Adames. In the 11th and last round, Adames came close to stopping the Mexican veteran. The judges’ scores were 110-98, 110-98, 109-99 for Adames.

“I understand why Molina is a former world champion,” Adames commented after the fight. “I tried everything to get him out of there but I now know why he’s never been stopped. When I realized how tough he was, I knew I had to pace myself.”

For his part, Molina said, “I predict a bright future for this young man. I took the fight to him but he has a lot of ring smarts. He’s much more than just a banger.”

Other bouts on the card:

Jackson Marinez W8 Francisco Contreras (jr welter)

Julio De Jesus TKO 6 Francisco Aguero (jr welter)

Luis Salazar W8 Jherson Perez (lightweight)

Hector Luis Garcia W6 Maikol Beaumont (lightweight)

Lenin Castillo TKO 1 Eduardo Mercedes (light heavyweight)

Alantez Fox TKO 5 Euri Gonzalez (middleweight)

The card was promoted by Upper Promotion (Jorge Luis Herasme) and held at the Jaragua Renaissance Hotel and Casino in Santo Domingo.