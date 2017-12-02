Acosta wins WBO jr flyweight title

By Arvin Nundloll at ringside

Junior flyweight Angel Acosta dismantled Juan Alejo for the vacant WBO world title on Saturday night at MSG. The San Juan fighter Acosta brought the pain and sought out to punish Alejo from the opening bell, pressing the action and landing uppercuts that snapped back Alejo. During the middle rounds, Alejo was able to land some menacing hooks and remind Acosta that he is was still a threat in the ring. The end came calling for Alejo in the 10th round from a crushing left hook from Acosta that sealed the deal. Official time of the stoppage was 1:33 in round 10. Acosta moves to 17-1, 17 KOs while Alejo falls to 25-5-1, 15 KOs.