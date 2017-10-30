96th WBA Convention opens with Star Power

The beginning of the first day of the 96th World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention in Medellin, Colombia, had a very special moment. Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, President of that organization, was able to gather various boxing stars and gave a speech highlighting every positive aspect of the sport of boxing. In the presence of the WBA Board of Directors and before the Regional Organizations Meeting, Mendoza shared some moments with idols such as Roberto Duran, Antonio Esparragoza, David Griman, Jackie Nava, Alys Sanchez, Ricardo “Finito” Lopez, Fidel Bassa, Kid Pambelé among others.

The presentation aimed to tell their life experiences and the way boxing helped them to be more than athletes. The inspiring and lively interventions of each one of them helped to show boxing from another perspective, as well as understand the WBA’s new vision at this moment.

Mendoza reaffirmed that the world leadership mindset needs to change and that the goal should be to offer to boxing something bigger than what they can receive from boxing, emphasizing, at the same time, that boxers are the main focus on the ring.

The WBA has a striking list of special guests to the Convention. The Association wants to pay tribute to these stars and include them to work for the change boxing needs nowadays.