5 (maybe 6) world title fights on US TV Oct 14

Circle October 14 on your calendar. Boxing fans will have the rare opportunity to enjoy a boxing doubleheader with two separate live shows on different networks that will showcase five world championship matches…and there’s the potential for even one more.

In the first show, featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) will defend his WBA world “super” title against Chris Avalos (27-5, 20 KOs), while three-division world champion Abner Mares (30-2-1, 15 KOs) defends his WBA “regular” 126-pound belt against once-beaten Andres Gutierrez (35-1-1, 25 KOs) at StubHub Center in Carson, California in primetime on FOX & FOX Deportes.

Following that will be a 154-pound world championship tripleheader on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Erislandy Lara (24-2-2, 14 KOs), currently the longest reigning world champion, will headline and defend his title against undefeated 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (20-0, 9 KOs). Undefeated WBC champion Jermell Charlo (29-0, 14 KOs) will take on top contender Erickson Lubin (18-0, 13 KOs) while IBF champ Jarrett Hurd (20-0, 14 KOs) will make his first title defense against former world champ Austin Trout (30-3, 17 KOs).

“It’s a common occurrence in Major League Baseball, the NFL and the NBA to be able to watch two or three games back-to-back on the same day, but it is rare in boxing to watch back-to-back live shows from two locations on the same day,” said Tim Smith, VP of Communications for Haymon Boxing. “This is a unique opportunity for boxing fans to watch two separate live cards on two different networks from both U.S. coasts, featuring five world championship matches in the 126-pound and 154-pound division – two of the hottest divisions in boxing. If you’re a boxing fan you’re going to want to get your popcorn ready for October 14.”

Then there’s this possibility. If some U.S. network finally picks up the World Boxing Super Series, we’d also get the world title clash between WBA super middleweight champion George Groves and Jamie Cox taking place the same day.