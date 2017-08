Unbeaten welterweight Kanat ‘Qazaq’ Islam (24-0, 19 KOs) held an open workout for the media this past Sunday during the 2017 Astana International Expo as he prepares to face fellow unbeaten Brandon Cook (18-0, 11 KOs) in front of an expected 12,000+ fans on September 9th at the Saryarka Velodrome in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Islam’s WBO/NABO and WBA Intercontinental belts will be at stake. “This is my home and I will not

lose,” he promised.