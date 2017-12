By Joe Koizumi

Elongated Japanese southpaw, 2012 Olympic broze medalist Satoshi Shimizu (5-0, 5 KOs), 125.75, kept his OPBF featherweight belt as he floored Filipino Eduardo Mancito (15-8-2, 9 KOs), 125.75, foru times to finally stop him at 2:08 of the seventh round in a schedule twelve on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. (More to come)