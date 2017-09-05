The 12th Round: Safety First

The Boxing community, family and friends said the last goodbye to a legendary champion yesterday in Mexico City. Ultiminio Ramos passed away at the age of 75 due to severe complications from cancer. Ultiminio, knows as “Sugar Ramos” was the first ever champion of the WBC as he conquered the featherweight title in a tragic fight vs Davey Moore in March of 1963. Born in Cuba, brought to Mexico along with Jose “Mantequilla” Napoles, Cuco Conde and Kid Rapidez, will be remembered for his charismatic smile, joyful conversation and his passion for music.



ULTIMIO SUGAR RAMOS WAS HONORED BY WBC JUST A FEW MONTHS AGO IN AN EMOTIONAL CEREMONY

Ultiminio was a warrior of the ring. His era was one of 15 round dramatic battles, same day weigh-in, zero or limited medical checkups, no anti-doping tests, 6-ounce gloves, 3 rope ring, no medical suspensions or resting periods, and many other facts which are now long gone and forever improved.

All of us involved in boxing have the ultimate responsibility to protect the integrity of our sport, no matter what is our role. Fighter’s safety must be the only priority.

There is an urgent need to once again bring to the attention of all the dangers of some specific topics, which must be addressed and attend to. We seem to forget or disregard our role in making sure the well being of the fighters has no compromise.

THE PRICHARD COLON RULE

Rabbit punches are illegal, we all know it, they have always been illegal. It is the enforcement of the zero tolerance that needs to be implemented. It is the mechanics of the referees which need to be reviewed and corrected to make sure they all take this matter into their hands on every single fight. If you don’t think rabbit punches are a big deal, kindly stop reading, make a fist and gently “tap” 2 or 3 times the back of your own head, yes gently….. feel a bit dizzy? You can’t test as long as you wish and hit as hard as you want, you will eventually understand what it feels to be hit in the back of the head.

Accidental blows can happen when a fighter turns or the punch simply lands without intention, but there are so many instances when the fighters hit their opponent in the back of the head, it happens commonly in clinches, it happens when the occasion presents and the angle is there….. It is an illegal blow and it is dangerous.

Prichard Colon is continuing his rehabilitation. I have watched videos in which he is getting better, the prayers of millions and the dedication of his family and the care and concern of his management and the many doctors and therapists that have dedicated with passion for his recuperation.

MISMATCHES

It is a dangerous, common practice in boxing. This a topic in which we all must take action to prevent this from happening. Matchmakers and their promotional companies, managers and booking agents, local commissions licensing their fighters, local commissions monitoring which fights to approve, sanctioning organizations approval for their affiliated titles, press monitoring, and reporting, etc….

RESULTS REPORTING AND SUSPENSIONS

All boxing jurisdictions must report results and suspensions, boxing commission must respect other jurisdictions suspensions, there must be international reciprocity.

I received a beautiful, touching video message from Daniel Franco himself this past weekend. He has recovered from a boxing injury which had him fighting for his life. Again the millions of prayers and dedication of his family and medical care, and also his heart of a lion and will to live, have him now in the rehabilitation process. He will never be able to fight again but he can live and make many happy with his incredible smile and positive attitude in life.

AIBA, the international entity in charge of Olympic boxing, may continue to attempt to put at risk the fighters safety and health but there is a world movement to prevent them from doing so. They continue to have amateur fights without headgear, I believe they have adjusted some parameters and hopefully will come back to mandatory use in all competitions. They also continue to have the idea of Professional fighters competing in the Olympics threatening the world structure of the sport; So many champions have expressed their opinion of what would happen if they would fight their own per say, Today’s Mikey Garcia vs an 18-year-old Mikey Garcia in the Olympic Games ………. SO DANGEROUS …….

The WBC Amateur program continues to grow and to be of aid to many countries. The only intention is to provide a platform and generate activity in the amateur field. This has created tremendous problems in some countries. For instance, in Mexico, the Amateur national federation threatens any fighter, trainer or ring official to be banned from any international competition organized by AIBA, if they participate in any activity supported by WBC Amateur. This same happened in Argentina, WBC is supporting the “Superliga” only to find opposition and threats.

I would just respond by asking Mexico and Argentina to evaluate their results in amateur boxing internally and in International competition in recent years.

If egos, grittiness, and abuse of power were left aside, things would so simple.

Thank you and I welcome any comments, ideas or suggestions at contact@wbcboxing.com