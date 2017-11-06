The 12th Round: Movember

By Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President – Jose Sulaiman’s son

I am growing a mustache for the first time in my life. This is to join the Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the campaign “Movember.” We all need to take a step forward and make sure we all take prevention as a norm and have regular medicals. Cancer is our enemy but if detected early can be battled and defeated.

What a statement by our proud WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder. While a few choose to criticize and question Stiverne, I praise Wilder. Athletic, strong and fast. I have not seen a heavyweight throw the jab with such sharpness and precision since Larry Holmes.



Stiverne was timing the jab and was moving his head very well waiting for the right moment to counter, the came the Bomb, a right hand which connected right on the chin through Stiverne’s gloves and down he went. Wilder stood on top of him screaming “get up,” made me remember Muhammad Ali, but Wilder screamed with such fury and anxiety, it was no show, it was real…. Stiverne got up and was dropped again and again. First round Knockout, just like the good old times of Mike Tyson!

So this past Saturday night I saw three elements from legendary hall of famers (Ali, Holmes and Tyson) all in one, and the Heavyweight Division is BACK!!!!

Everything is set for Wilder vs Joshua. Wilder told me specifically that he wants Joshua next, he asked the WBC to do whatever it takes to support the making of such fight. Now it is up to the promoters, managers, TV corporations to make it happen, Both fighters want it, the world wants it, Boxing needs it…

It was very special to see Don King appearance at the press conference. His magic was there, he made it special and entertaining. It was great to have been there in person to live this moment as he has not been active in the recent years and to see him perform at his young age of 86 was a treat by itself for all those present in New York.

I have read once again a movement trying to have women’s boxing with three-minute rounds and twelve rounds instead of ten. It’s embarrassing to see people want to make news through delicate topics as these two matters. There is nothing more sacred than the safety of the fighters and the WBC has solid medical research which explains why there are different rules for women in most if not all sports, including boxing.

Anyone supporting three-minute rounds and twelve round fights might have to end up explaining their actions after a fatal accident happens and will have to live with such guilt forever.

The WBC Clean Boxing Program is moving along very well. The WBC has created a Nutrition Committee which will be a very solid complement to the CBP and will provide great aid to fighters and their camps.

This week there will be several announcements about some of the cases which have been dealt with within the Clean Boxing Program.

I really enjoyed watching the Porter vs Granados fight. Porter won the WBC welterweight silver championship and ratified his mandatory challenger status in the division. Granados is a tough fighter, his record misleads anyone, he has great heart and can truly fight. Porter injured his left hand and it was dramatic to see him the last two rounds in pain trying to make it to the end of the fight. These two warriors taught a lesson of sportsmanship and brotherhood to all during the process of this fight. But when that bell rang, they gave it all in a very exciting match.

Also, WBC bantamweight champion Luis Nery survived a flash knockdown in Tijuana and went on to win by TKO in the sixth and is now in line to fight the mandated rematch against former champion Shinsuke Yamanaka from Japan.

Thank you and I welcome any comments, ideas or suggestions at contact@wbcboxing.com