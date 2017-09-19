118-110 judge feels terrible, shattered

Embattled boxing judge Adalaide Byrd is not under suspension or been reprimanded in any way according to NSAC executive director Bob Bennett. Byrd has been taking a lot of heat from fans and media after scoring Saturday’s superfight 118-110 for Canelo Alvarez. “She feels terrible that she saw it differently from the other two judges,” Bennett told the Las Vegas Review. “She explained what she saw and she feels shattered.”

Bennett also dismissed charges of corruption leveled by ESPN commentator Teddy Atlas. “Anyone reporting corruption couldn’t be any further from the truth. Adalaide is a woman of integrity and a judge many around the world have requested for.”

He repeated that Byrd is an outstanding judge who had one bad night.